UK murder investigation tied to 2012 Pattaya assault

Teacher Adam Pickles died in 2021 of injuries that had left him requiring around-the-clock care

Adam Pickles, the head of English at Regents International School in Pattaya, was the victim of a savage attack in 2012 that left him in a coma for a year. He subsequently required around-the-clock care up to the time of his death in 2021 at home in England.

Detectives investigating the murder of a British man who died after a serious assault in Thailand 13 years ago are appealing for new information about the case.

Adam Pickles, who was 48, died in West Yorkshire in January 2021 due to severe injuries he sustained during the incident in Pattaya in May 2012.

Pickles was the head of English at Regents International School in the beach resort town 150km southeast of Bangkok.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury after being attacked with an iron bar in what was believed to have been a road rage incident. He was flown back to the UK following a campaign to fund his repatriation.

In 2015, Sean Tinsley, originally from Wolverhampton, was sentenced to six years in jail for assault — downgraded from attempted murder — after an initial not guilty ruling was overturned on appeal.

West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation following Pickles’ death and are eager to hear from anyone with information about the attack after a televised appeal on the current series of BBC Crimewatch Live, which aired on Wednesday.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in Thailand at the time of this incident,” said Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, senior investigating officer of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team of West Yorkshire Police.

“We believe Adam’s attacker will have confided in someone who was living there at the time about what happened, and we need that person, or those people, to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Adam suffered traumatic brain injuries in this attack. The injuries he suffered were so severe that he required round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

“If you know of anything at all which may lead us to convicting the person who inflicted these horrendous injuries on Adam, then now is the time to come forward and tell us.

“Adam’s family are determined to get justice for him, and I am committed to doing all I can to help them in their cause.”

Information can be reported to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or through the live chat feature on the West Yorkshire Police website.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online.

Wednesday’s episode of BBC Crimewatch Live is available on BBC iPlayer for the next 30 days.

