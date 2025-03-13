'Arrests coming' in hospital case

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has confirmed arrest warrants will be issued this month for those involved in corruption related to the procurement and distribution of medicine at the Veterans General Hospital.

The minister yesterday provided an update on the case, saying the investigation was prompted by a tip-off from an undisclosed MP.

Immediate action was taken, starting with the appointment of an investigation committee and a discussion with the hospital director.

Mr Phumtham said the initial investigation has progressed well, with authorities verifying whether patients at the centre of the alleged graft genuinely suffered from the diseases for which they were prescribed medication.

Some patients were diagnosed with diabetes, for example, despite having shown no symptoms and their blood test coming out negative for the condition.

So far, nearly 150 individuals have been questioned. Additional inquiries were conducted in Lop Buri and Samut Prakan provinces where collusion in the alleged graft has reportedly surfaced.

More than 30 other individuals, not originally listed as part of the investigation, have stepped forward with information.

Mr Phumtham has also enlisted the help of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to trace financial transactions related to the case. The agencies have lent their cooperation, and arrest warrants are expected to be issued by the end of this month, he said.

"Things should conclude by the end of the month, and a clearer statement will be released for the media," the deputy premier said.

At the same time, a further investigation will continue that would piece together the entire fraud network, Mr Phumtham added.

He allayed fears that a long wait for the conclusion of the probe could see vital evidence destroyed. He insisted all the necessary precautions have been taken and that the authorities have secured important pieces of evidence.

Several patients questioned so far have said doctors told them to eat fatty food and consume sugary drinks to justify issuing large drug prescriptions, some of which were kept and resold for profit.

Mr Phumtham said the authorities were looking out for a similar fraudulent practice at other state-run hospitals.