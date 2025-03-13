BMA set to begin giant swing repairs

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to proceed with repairs to the Giant Swing following concerns over its structural integrity, says a senior official.

Thaiwut Khankaew, director of the BMA's City Planning and Development Office, said repair work is planned after an inspection of the city landmark in collaboration with the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA).

Major damage was reported, including splitting, spalling, and inclined cracks. The inspection also found the wood to be soft, damp, and peeling easily.

These issues pose a threat to the structure's integrity, with deterioration believed to be caused by prolonged exposure to outdoor conditions, extreme temperature fluctuations, and natural material ageing, he said.

The TSEA has recommended urgent reinforcement of the Giant Swing before summer storms, followed by a more detailed inspection to determine appropriate restoration techniques, Mr Thaiwut said.

He noted that each restoration method requires different levels of work, costs, and time. Additionally, all repairs must adhere to the Fine Arts Department's guidelines. The City Planning and Development Office will hold a bidding process to select a contractor for the reinforcement work before the summer storms arrive, he said.

A consultant will also be hired to study restoration methods, with the findings submitted to the Fine Arts Department for approval, he added. The Giant Swing, known locally as Sao Chingcha and located outside City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, was officially registered as a historical site in the Royal Gazette on Nov 16, 1988.

The Fine Arts Department has determined that the structure is in a critical state and has authorised the City Planning and Development Office to proceed with repairs. The department has also issued restoration guidelines to preserve the landmark's historical significance and cautioned against using modern materials.

It emphasised the need for an engineering analysis to prevent unnecessary structural modifications. The last major restoration of the Giant Swing, undertaken by the BMA and the Fine Arts Department, was completed in December 2017.