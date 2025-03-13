Extension plan ready for cabinet soon

The plan to extend the State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) Red Line from Siriraj Hospital to Salaya is expected to be presented to the cabinet next month.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit gave an update on Wednesday on progress of the 15.17-billion-baht project, which has now received approval from all agencies concerned, including the Finance Ministry, the Budget Bureau, and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

These have provided their feedback to the ministry, approving the project for submission to cabinet.

Mr Suriya said the next step involves the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), which has been assigned to finalise the necessary preparations and compile the information required for the project's inclusion in the agenda.

The DRT is expected to complete its work this week, after which the proposal will be sent to the Secretariat of the Cabinet (SoC).

Before the cabinet can review the proposal, the SoC must seek input from other agencies, including the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

Mr Suriya believes the project should be finalised this month so it can be presented to the cabinet in early April.

The Red Line extension, spanning 20.5 kilometres, will expand westward from Taling Chan Station in Bangkok to Salaya Station in Nakhon Pathom while also adding a new branch to Siriraj Station, for the convenience of commuters to Siriraj Hospital.

The extension route will include eight stations. If approved, construction will begin in January and be completed by January 2029, Mr Suriya said.