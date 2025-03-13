Fashion retailer scales new heights

Breaking through the competitive fashion industry is not easy, but GENTLEWOMAN, a Thai fashion brand, has emerged as a favourite among Thai and international fashion enthusiasts.

Raya Wannapinyo, Co-founder of Gentlewoman, an accessible-fashion brand

Behind this success is Raya Wannapinyo, the brand's co-founder, who is among the Women of the Year 2025.

Ms Raya's entrepreneurial journey began with a personal challenge.

As a petite woman, she struggled to find well-fitting workwear.

In 2018, she and her business partners launched GENTLEWOMAN, a fashion brand designed for working professionals.

The Covid-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for the company, forcing the closure of all its physical stores just one and a half years after the brand's launch.

Fortunately, it had an established online sales channel.

Ms Raya's ability to adapt quickly was crucial. She shifted the team's focus to creating casual, home-friendly designs suited to the work-from-home era.

This strategy not only helped the brand navigate the difficult period but also increased consumer recognition of its logo-driven products.

Ms Raya combines creativity with data-driven decision-making.

She believes the success of the brand is not just about design but also about blending customer insights with artistry to ensure the brand offers products that appeal to consumers.

The brand's marketing approach is centred around its products.

By launching new collections every week, the brand remains agile and responsive to customer feedback.

This strategy has reduced reliance on traditional marketing as satisfied customers organically promote the brand.

The GENTLEWOMAN CLUB collection and its bold branding have become popular among local and international consumers.

Ms Raya firmly believes that teamwork and corporate culture are vital for the company's success. She places great importance on hiring individuals who share the company's values and fostering open communication to align with the company's collective goals.

This collaborative environment empowers the team to drive the company forward.

GENTLEWOMAN's financial performance speaks for itself. In 2021, the brand achieved revenue of 168 million baht and profits of 32 million baht. The following year, revenues rose to 594 million baht, with profits reaching 184 million baht.

The brand continued its impressive growth in 2023, generating 1.5 billion baht in revenue and profits of 525 million baht.

The brand has 26 showrooms, including in prominent locations like Central Ladprao, CentralWorld and its flagship store at Siam Square, along with outlets in provincial cities such as Phuket, Pattaya in Chonburi, Hat Yai in Songkhla, and Chiang Mai.

GENTLEWOMAN offers a diverse range of products, from tops and shorts to swimsuits and accessories, all maintaining an essence of femininity.

Ms Raya has demonstrated resilience, adaptability and vision. Her ability to balance creativity with strategy, build a strong team, and prioritise customer needs has made GENTLEWOMAN a standout brand.