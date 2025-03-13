Small-store retail leader shines

Listen to this article

Maytinee Phisutsinthop, Chief Operating Officer, Central Food Retail Co

With her achievement of combining business acumen with social responsibility to create a lasting positive impact in Thailand's retail sector, Maytinee Phisutsinthop, chief operating officer -- Small Format at Central Food Retail Co Ltd (CFR), is one of this year's Women of the Year.

Ms Maytinee has established herself as a remarkable leader throughout her 33-year journey at CFR.

Rising from a management trainee to the position of chief operating officer of the company's Small Format business (Tops Daily), her career exemplifies dedication, innovation and resilience.

Since commencing her current position in 2019, Ms Maytinee has transformed Tops Daily, revitalising the business and achieving a significant turnaround in 2023.

Her strategic vision and leadership were crucial during the pandemic. She implemented a comprehensive store reassortment strategy that enhanced customer accessibility, convenience and safety.

By redesigning store layouts and adapting product placements to changing needs, she ensured Tops Daily remained an essential and trusted brand for customers.

Her innovative approach to retail led to the introduction of a mini-supermarket concept at Tops Daily, offering a unique shopping experience through distinctive category concepts such as Snacker, Beauty and Personal Care and Asian Cooking.

These initiatives not only differentiated Tops Daily from competitors but also created a more engaging and personalised customer experience.

One of her standout achievements has been leading the rebranding of FamilyMart to Tops Daily.

This transformation resulted in outstanding customer satisfaction metrics, with an impressive net promoter score of 67.2% and a customer satisfaction score of 92.6%.

She also pioneered the launch of new store formats tailored to specific customer demographics and locations, including Tops Daily X Wine Cellar, a niche concept now operating in 16 branches, and Tops Daily X The Baker Café, an innovative café-retail hybrid introduced in Phuket.

Recognising the growing importance of digital integration, Ms Maytinee has implemented a seamless omnichannel strategy, ensuring customers can access Tops Daily's services across physical and digital platforms.

Beyond her business achievements, Ms Maytinee has demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility. Her leadership in the Jingjai Market initiative has supported over 11,000 local farmers and created sustainable income opportunities for farmers, small and medium enterprises and Otop producers.

Since its establishment in 2018, the initiative has expanded to 32 locations, creating a positive impact on local economies.

Ms Maytinee's leadership philosophy is rooted in empowering her team, prioritising customer-centricity and driving operational excellence. She is known for her active listening, respectful engagement and ability to balance business growth with community development.

Under her leadership, Tops Daily has received significant recognitions, including the NACS Retailer of the Year Award 2024 and the Engaging Leaders Special Recognition by Kincentric Thailand. These achievements reflect her influence not only within the organisation but also in the retail industry more broadly.

Her journey in Thai retail is a testament to how innovation, resilience and a commitment to community can drive both professional success and impactful contributions to society.