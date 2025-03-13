A pioneer in the credit card industry

Pittaya Vorapanyaskul is the first woman to lead KTC

Listen to this article

Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, President & CEO of Krungthai Card Plc

With an exceptional management approach that emphasises the development of human resources alongside technology to drive business growth in the digital era, Pittaya Vorapanyaskul, president and chief executive of Krungthai Card Plc (KTC), is among the Women of the Year 2025.

She has held the top executive position for about one year.

KTC, one of Thailand's leading consumer finance companies under Krungthai Bank, appointed Ms Pittaya chief executive on Jan 1, 2024, succeeding Rathian Srimongkol. She has been with the company since 1997.

At 63, Ms Pittaya became the first woman to lead KTC, having accumulated an impressive 26 years of experience within the company. She also brings nearly three decades of expertise in the credit card industry.

Throughout her career at KTC, Ms Pittaya has been instrumental in shaping the company's marketing strategies. Most recently, she served as chief marketing and communications officer, overseeing credit card business operations, digital marketing, online acquisition and public relations.

In addition to her role at KTC, Ms Pittaya has served as a director and member of the audit committee at Krungthai Asset Management Plc, a leading fund management company offering mutual funds, investment strategies and financial advisory services.

Ms Pittaya holds a bachelor's degree in travel industry management from the University of Hawaii in the US.

She has also earned international certifications, including Orchestrating Winning Performance from the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and Associate Certified Coach from the International Coaching Federation in the US.

After graduating in the tourism field, she began her career in the hotel industry before transitioning to the credit card business, where she worked for eight years. Ms Pittaya initially joined American Express, later moving to another card provider before joining KTC in 1997.

When Krungthai Bank spun off its credit card business and established KTC, Ms Pittaya was part of the company's early days, prior to its listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. At the time, KTC's credit card portfolio was relatively small, with only about 70,000 cards in circulation.

By the end of 2024, KTC's total credit card base had grown to 2.78 million, representing a 10.7% market share.

The company's total loan portfolio reached 111 billion baht last year, driven by its three main consumer loan products: credit cards, personal loans and car title loans.

"The CEO position wasn't originally in my plans, and it is a challenging role. With my extensive experience here, I have full confidence in the team to drive the company towards sustainable growth," she said, adding that KTC has focused primarily on developing human capital and information technology to support business expansion.

"For financial institutions, offering secure, high-quality products and services is essential for gaining member trust and confidence, as well as fostering long-term business growth."