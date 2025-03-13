Illegal Chinese migrants from Myanmar arrested in Ayutthaya

Chinese suspects sit in a pickup truck in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya after being stopped for illegally entering Thailand through Tak province on Wednesday. (Police photo)

Police have arrested five Chinese men after they entered Thailand illegally from Myanmar via Tak province.

Highway police commander Pol Maj Gen Kongkrit Lertsitthikul said officers arrested five Chinese men in two pickup trucks on Highway 32 in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya on Wednesday.

Jittikorn Saejang, 31, one of the Thai drivers, said he had been hired for 6,500 baht to pick up the men from Tak. He said he was aware that they were illegal migrants.

The five Chinese men told police through a translator that they had walked through a natural border crossing to Mae Sot district of Tak and were heading for Bangkok for jobs.