Police inspector accused of plotting murder for B14m insurance payout

Four others accused of causing fatal car crash point finger at Sakon Nakhon officer

Listen to this article

Pol Lt Col Nanmanas Phosri (white T-shirt), an inspector at the Wanon Niwat station in Sakon Nakhon, is arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the murder plot for a huge insurance payout. (Capture from PPTVHD36)

A police inspector in Sakon Nakhon province has been arrested at his workplace for alleged involvement in a plot to murder a local man for a 14-million-baht insurance payout.

Pol Lt Col Nanmanas Phosri, an inspector responsible for investigations, arrived at the Wanon Niwat station in the northeastern province to surrender on Wednesday, but investigators took him into custody as he was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The murder plot came to light after representatives from some insurance companies filed complaints with police, asking for an investigation into large claims following the death of a local man.

Wichian Jityen, 32, a resident of Wanon Niwat district, died in a car accident involving three vehicles on the Ban Nabua-Charoensil road in tambon That of Wanon Niwat district on the night of Feb 10. Three drivers involved in the fatal crash surrendered.

Charges of reckless driving causing death were pressed against Somsak Wobao, 56, Phornchanok Onsurathum, 41, and Pheeraphat Raksakun, 40.

After investigators from the Wanon Niwat station and the provincial police made further inquiries, they began to suspect that the fatal crash had been deliberately caused. They obtained a warrant from the Sawang Daen Din provincial court to arrest the three drivers and another man — Sakon or Mek Sonkaew, 38 — for colluding in murder.

During questioning, the suspects implicated a police lieutenant colonel in the murder plot to collect the insurance payout. He was later identified as Pol Lt Col Nanmanas.

Pol Maj Gen Somjit Laomongkolnitmit, chief of Sakon Nakhon police, said Pol Lt Col Nanmanas denied the charges.

Police were preparing to take the accused officer to the provincial court to seek his detention on Thursday. The provincial police chief said an order would be issued to suspend Pol Lt Col Nanmanas from the force pending the outcome of the case.