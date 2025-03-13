Female politicians are 'paving way for a more inclusive future'

Prime Minister Office's Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai gives a keynote speech at the Bangkok Post's Women Vision forum on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Female politicians are paving the way for a more inclusive future in Thailand, according to Prime Minister's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai.

In a keynote speech at the Bangkok Post's Women Vision forum on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day, Ms Jiraporn highlighted the growing role of women in Thai society.

She noted how traditionally, young girls rarely dream of becoming politicians, instead aspiring for careers as nurses, doctors, or teachers. Conversely, when young boys are asked the same question, dreams of a political career seem far more commonplace, reflecting the deep-rooted societal perception that politics is a man’s domain. People believe that "politics is for men, while women in leadership positions were few and far between", she said.

However, a significant change is now underway, with women in Thailand gaining increasing recognition and playing a larger role in politics, she said. Notably, the number of female members of parliament has grown from less than 5% in the past to nearly 20% today, signalling a shift towards a more gender-inclusive form of governance.

Bangkok Post Chairman Prof Dr Wissanu Krea-ngam gives a welcoming speech at the Bangkok Post Forum 2025 “Women Vision 2025: HER STORY OUR STORY" House Samyan Cinema, 5th floor, Samyan MitrTown (Photo: Pattarapong Chapattarasill)

"A key example of this change is former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the first woman to hold the position, who broke barriers and reshaped Thailand's political landscape," she said. "Beyond being the first woman prime minister, she also became the first woman to serve as Minister of Defence."

"Ms Yingluck's efforts to establish the Women’s Role Development Fund showcased her commitment to gender equality," she added. "She serves as a crucial source of inspiration for women across the nation."

Yet, despite these strides, the number of women in Thai politics remains below the global average of 26%. This indicates that women still face challenges posed by societal values, traditional political systems and a lack of support for women's full participation in politics.

Ms Jiraporn then emphasised the diversity of Thai women. Thai women are not a homogenous group; they include individuals from various ethnic, religious and gender identities, as well as those living with disabilities.

"This diversity must be reflected in policies that ensure no group of women is left behind in the country’s development," she said.

While some countries have adopted gender quotas in parliament to increase the representation of women, Ms Jiraporn expressed confidence that Thai women have the potential to rise through merit rather than quotas. The key, she believes, lies in creating opportunities and dismantling barriers that hinder equal political participation.

Furthermore, Ms Jiraporn stressed the importance of creating a safe political space that is free from hate speech, personal attacks and gender bias.

She called on the public, the media and politicians to work together to address violence and discrimination against women politicians.

She believed that by addressing these issues, Thai women would be able to participate confidently in politics and play a significant role in driving the nation forward. Looking ahead to the next decade, the minister hopes that Thai women will occupy key roles in politics — not because of quotas but due to their true abilities.

"The goal is to create an environment where women are empowered to dream big, believe in their potential and take an active role in the development of society," she said.