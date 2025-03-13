Women urged to seek routine medical advice

Dr Chalomkwan Prayoonwech, M.D., Director of Fertility and Women Wellness Clinic and Specialist in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, BDMS Wellness Clinic. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Women, especially those who are pregnant and wishing to conceive, should routinely consult their doctors in an effort to protect their reproductive health, a seminar was told on Thursday.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Bangkok Post titled "Women Vision: Her Story Our Story", The director of BDMS Wellness' Fertility and Women's Wellness Clinic, Chalomkwan Prayoonwech, said while regular check-ups are vital for individuals of all genders, women in particular need to be extra vigilant due to the unique challenges posed by their biology.

“Each stage of a woman's life is special and requires specific planning,” she said.

“A woman's healthcare needs differ depending on her health, as well as goals.”

For women who are considering motherhood, for instance, there are multiple factors that need to be considered, such as age, overall health, medical history, and hormonal balance, she said.

As such, Dr Chalomkwan said, women who are trying to conceive should consider a thorough reproductive health evaluation to help ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Some women, she said, may need additional assistance to aid conception. These range from intra-uterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilisation (IVF), or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), depending on their individual needs.

In addition to pre-pregnancy consultations, Dr Chalomkwan emphasised the importance of genetic screening for prospective parents.

"Screenings could help identify any genetic abnormalities and allow for a more informed and customised pregnancy plan," she said.

The need for consultation doesn't end with pregnancy, Dr Chalomkwan continued, saying post-partum care is equally important to ensure that new mothers recover physically and psychologically after childbirth.

"Pregnancy planning isn't just about having a healthy pregnancy but also about supporting the mother post-delivery to maintain her overall health," the doctor said.

She reiterated that medical consultations are crucial at every stage of a woman's life, especially during pregnancy planning, to ensure both maternal and child health.

"Each person’s healthcare needs are unique, and routine consultations with medical experts are necessary to ensure a healthy lifestyle," she concluded.