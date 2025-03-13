Casino cities in Thailand named

Protesters rally against the government’s draft law to establish casino entertainment complexes, in front of Government House on March 11. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The special committee overseeing the entertainment complex project has announced that Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket will be the first four locations, amid public criticism.

Nikom Boonwiset, the vice-chairman of the special committee, said on Thursday that the panel is initially eyeing four major tourist provinces — Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Mr Nikom, an MP of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, noted that the 500-billion-baht project is expected to attract at least 50 million visitors annually and create at least 40,000 employment positions, which will help generate tremendous income for Thailand and boost the country’s economic growth.

Several international investors have already shown interest in investing in the project, Mr Nikom said.

According to him, each complex will feature a five-star hotel, a world-class shopping mall, an amusement park, a sports arena, a convention hall and a large exhibition centre, with less than 10% of the space being allocated for a casino. However, Mr Nikom said those who oppose the project have led the public to think that the entertainment complexes are focused solely on the casino aspect due to prejudice and bias against the government.

The Entertainment Complex Bill was originally scheduled to be presented at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

However, the presentation had to be postponed because the Ministry of Finance is currently receiving public feedback through its website until Friday.

According to a source, there were growing concerns from protest groups who submitted letters of objection to Government House.

Therefore, the ministry was expected to revise the draft and send it back to the cabinet after considering public opinion.

Meanwhile, Thanakorn Khomkrit, the secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, has criticised the current version of the Entertainment Complex Bill for containing loopholes and lacking tight measures to prevent young people who gamble from developing a gambling habit.

Mr Thanakorn said that the foundation has found that the bill contains ambiguity in terms of regulations and lacks clear stipulations on the number of casino facilities, the size and proportion of gambling spaces and frameworks on licence fees and tax rates.

He added that the latest version of the bill allows the casino licensee to arrange for other businesses to facilitate those entering a casino.

The anti-gambling foundation is concerned about whether the current definition of “other businesses” may lead to a loophole for money laundering through a brokerage company, aka the junket service.