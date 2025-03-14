Senior cop held over 'murder plot'

A police inspector in Sakon Nakhon province has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a plot to murder a local man with four other suspects in a scheme to fraudulently claim 14 million baht in insurance payouts.

Pol Lt Col Nanmanas Phosri, an inspector responsible for investigations, arrived at Wanon Niwat station in the northeastern province to surrender on Wednesday, but investigators took him into custody as he was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The murder plot came to light after several insurance companies filed police complaints, asking for an investigation into large claims following the death of a local man.

Wichian Jityen, 32, a resident of Wanon Niwat district, died in a car accident involving three vehicles on the Ban Nabua-Charoensil road in tambon That of Wanon Niwat district on Feb 10. The three drivers involved in the fatal crash surrendered.

Reckless driving causing death charges were pressed against Somsak Wobao, 56, Phornchanok Onsurathum, 41, and Pheeraphat Raksakun, 40.

After investigators from Wanon Niwat station and the provincial police made further inquiries, they began to suspect that the crash was not an accident. They obtained a warrant from the Sawang Daen Din provincial court to arrest the three drivers and another man -- Sakon Sonkaew, 38 -- for colluding in murder.

During questioning, the suspects implicated a police lieutenant colonel in a murder plot to collect insurance payouts. He was later identified as Pol Lt Col Nanmanas.

Pol Maj Gen Somjit Laomongkolnitmit, chief of Sakon Nakhon police, said Pol Lt Col Nanmanas denied the charges.

Police were preparing to take the officer to the provincial court to seek his detention yesterday. An order suspending Pol Lt Col Nanmanas from the force pending the case outcome.