14 injured, including foreigners, as bus crashes into pole

Bus driver admits to dozing off behind wheel

Listen to this article

Passengers and rescuers stand on the road after a bus from Ranong province collided with an electricity pole and a water pipe in Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi, on Friday morning. (Photo: Sawang Sanphet Rescue Unit)

At least 14 travellers were injured when their bus struck a public water pipe and a power pole in Phetchaburi province early Friday.

The Sawang Sanphet Rescue Unit reported the incident occurred on the Bangkok-bound Phetkasem Road at 4am, when a long-distance bus from Ranong province lost control and crashed in Khao Yoi district.

All injured passengers, including several foreigners, were taken to Khao Yoi Hospital.

Pol Lt Gen Naiyawat Phadermchit, commander of Provincial Police Region 7, said the interprovincial bus had 36 passengers on board, including 12 Myanmar citizens. The vehicle had departed from Ranong the previous night for the capital, according to Siam Focus Time, an online news outlet.

Twelve of the foreigners were from Germany, France and the United States, he added.

Driver Rakchat Phukaew admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, resulting in the loss of control over the bus, Manager Online reported.