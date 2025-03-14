European Parliament condemns Thailand for human rights violations

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand released images that it said showed Uyghur men being reunited with their families on their arrival in Xinjiang on Feb 27, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Embassy Bangkok)

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday condemning Thailand for its lese-majeste law and the deportation of Uyghurs to China.

In its statement, the European Parliament stated that Thai authorities violated international law by deporting at least 40 Uyghur refugees to China, where they face risks of arbitrary detention, torture and serious human rights violations, despite offers from other safe countries to resettle them.

Before their deportation, these individuals had been detained in Thai immigration centres for over a decade, with reports indicating that at least five Uyghurs, including minors, died due to inhumane conditions.

According to the statement, Thailand's lese-majeste provisions, under Section 112 of its Criminal Code, are not in line with the kingdom's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The European legislative body's resolution includes the following points: