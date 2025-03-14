Pattani blast injures 9 police on teacher-protection duty

A bomb planted under a roadside pole went off, injuring nine members of a police team providing protection for teachers in Mae Lan district of Pattani on Friday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI — A roadside bomb attack injured nine police officers on teacher-protection duty in Mae Lan district of this southern border province on Friday morning.

The blast occurred on a local road between village Moo 1 and village Moo 2 in tambon Muang Tia, said Pol Capt Nathee Meesuksri of Mae Lan station. The incident was reported around 8.50am.

Police rushed to the scene and found the nine injured officers.

One officer, Pol Cpl Sahasawat Phonsang, sustained an injury to his right eye and was taken to Pattani Hospital. Some officers suffered shrapnel wounds while others experienced chest pain. All were taken to Mae Lan Hospital.

The scene was cordoned off for investigation.

Authorities suspected the attack may be connected to the ongoing unrest in the deep South.

On March 8, suspected insurgents detonated bombs and opened fire at the Sungai Kolok district office in Narathiwat province, killing two defence volunteers and injuring 14 other people. The attackers also detonated explosives beside a railway track and outside a mall.

Between January 2004 and January 2025, there were 22,962 security incidents recorded by Deep South Watch, resulting in 7,683 deaths and 14,415 injuries.