Victory Monument declared an archaeological site

Designation means site will be better protected, says Fine Arts Department

Victory Monument was built in 1941 in dedication to the soldiers, police and civilians who sacrificed their lives in a battle against France in the Indochina War in 1940. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Fine Arts Department has declared Victory Monument in Bangkok an archaeological site to reflect its importance to the nation.

The department said the designation meant the monument would be protected as a national treasure, according to the Government Contact Centre.

The monument site covers three rai and 31 square wa in Ratchathewi district of the capital. It was built in 1941 and opened a year later in dedication to soldiers, police and civilians who sacrificed their lives in a battle against France in the Indochina War in 1940.

War veterans assemble at the monument on Feb 3 every year to commemorate War Veterans Day.

Victory Monument is also designated as kilometre marker 1 of Phahon Yothin Road, which runs from Bangkok to the border with Myanmar in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, a distance of 1,005km.

In the modern era, the monument has been a meeting point for several political protests, including those against the coup in 2014 and the subsequent military regime and elected government led Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha until 2023.