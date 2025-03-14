Thailand in talks to extend MotoGP contract

Tourism minister says negotiations will focus on securing maximum benefits for the country

Marc Marquez finishes first at the 2025 Thai MotoGP in Buri Ram, ahead of his brother Alex Marquez, on March 2 this year. Next year’s race could be the last on the Chang International Circuit if a new agreement cannot be worked out. (Photo: MotoGP Facebook)

The government is holding talks with the licence holder for MotoGP motorcycle races, to extend the contract to hold the MotoGP Grand Prix in Thailand, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.

Mr Sorawong said the MotoGP event has benefited Thailand over the past seven years, and negotiations are under way with Dorna Sports to extend the contract.

The government has constantly supported the hosting of the event in Thailand, he said, adding that any contract extension must ensure maximum benefits for the country.

Extending the contract without any negotiations could put the country at a disadvantage, he said.

“One should not compare MotoGP with Formula 1. It would be great if Thailand could host both events, and the country would be ready to do so,” Mr Sorawong said.

He also said that if the contract is extended, the event will continue to be held at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, the only race track in the country that meets the standards for holding such events.

Reports of the government’s plan to end its sponsorship surfaced last week after politician-turned-sports-promoter Newin Chidchob took to Facebook saying that the Sports Authority of Thailand had officially informed him that the government would end the contract to host the race after next year’s event.

Mr Newin, who is also the chairman of Chang International Circuit, said that unless the government changed its mind, MotoGP 2026 in Buri Ram would be the last event of its kind in Thailand.

In a related development, Mr Sorawong went on to say that the government is pursuing plans to secure deals to bring world-renowned artists to hold concerts in Thailand next month as part of efforts to boost tourism.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will submit details and a request for funding to the cabinet for consideration.

He made the remarks after Singapore secured an exclusive deal to host concerts by pop star Lady Gaga in May. Last year the city-state managed to seal a deal for six Taylor Swift concerts.