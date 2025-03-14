Chiang Rai flood relief funds stalled

Listen to this article

An image posted by People’s Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut shows uncompleted flood rehabilitation work in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on March 14. (Photo: @teng_pple X account)

The opposition People’s Party on Friday urged the government to speed up approval of flood relief and rehabilitation funds for Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, which was ravaged by flooding last year.

Speaking during a visit to the northern border district to follow up on flood recovery efforts, party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut said that 134 million baht earmarked for flood victims was still awaiting cabinet approval.

The slow approval was raised by Mae Sai district chief Warayut Khomboon after Chulaluck Khansutham, the People’s Party MP for Chiang Rai, asked about disbursement of flood relief payments and funds for cleanup operations. Mr Warayut called on Mr Natthapong to raise the issue with the government.

According to Mr Natthapong, local officials also reported that long-term flood prevention projects such as construction of flood barriers could face delays due to encroachment along the banks of the Sai River.

He called on the government to hold talks with residents facing relocation, saying they need to be reassured that they would receive proper assistance.

According to local authorities, about 1,000 households would be affected by the removal process. To date, Myanmar authorities have dismantled 20 illegal structures on the Myanmar side of the border, while Thai authorities have removed seven.

Myanmar would be responsible for dredging the Sai River while Thailand would dredge the Ruak River as part of efforts to prevent flooding. A budget of 70 million baht for the operation is pending consideration by the Budget Bureau.

The opposition leader also suggested that the government carry out tourism promotion ahead of the Songkran festival to boost the local economy.

Chitawan Chinonawat, another People’s Party MP for Chiang Rai, noted that several tourism activities had been arranged by the private sector, which indicated a lack of government support for the province.