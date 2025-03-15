Uyghurs are safe, EU told

Listen to this article

In a picture released by the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, a Uyghur man is shown being reunited with relatives following his arrival in Kashgar, Xinjiang on Feb 27.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has acknowledged the European Parliament's resolution on Thursday condemning Thailand over the deportation of Uyghurs to China and issues related to its lese-majeste law, saying it is committed to maintaining cooperation and a partnership with the European Union (EU).

Spokesman Nikorndej Balankura on Friday reiterated the ministry's position that Beijing has reassured it the 40 Uyghurs who were recently repatriated after spending many years detained in Thailand are safe, and Thai authorities will visit them to monitor their well-being.

Regarding the 44 former MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) who were charged by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) with breaching ethical standards over their sponsorship of a bill to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese-majeste law, Mr Nikorndej said the case is being handled in line with Thai law.

Thailand and the EU both attach importance to their partnership and the dynamism of healthy relations under the EU-Thailand Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Mr Nikorndej said.

The European Parliament claims Thai authorities violated international law by deporting the Uyghur refugees given the risk they face of arbitrary detention, torture and serious human rights violations, despite reported offers from other safe countries to resettle them.

During their detention in Thai immigration centres for over a decade, at least five of their peers, including minors, reportedly died due to inhumane conditions.

According to the statement, Thailand's lese-majeste provisions are not in line with the kingdom's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The European legislative body called on the Thai authorities to halt any further forced returns of refugees, asylum seekers and political dissidents to countries where their lives are at risk.

It urged the Thai government to grant the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) unrestricted access to all detained Uyghur asylum seekers and provide transparent information on their status.

The European Parliament stressed that Thailand is an important EU partner and encouraged it to strengthen its institutions in line with democratic principles.

It called on the government to amend or repeal Section 112 and other repressive laws to guarantee the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation.

It demanded amnesty be granted to all MPs and activists prosecuted or imprisoned under lese-majeste provisions and other laws.

It also called on the European Commission (EC) to leverage free trade area (FTA) negotiations to press the government to reform any repressive laws, release political prisoners, halt the deportation of Uyghur refugees and ratify all core International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

The EC president was also instructed to forward this resolution to the European Council, the European Commission and the Thai and Chinese authorities.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan yesterday tried to allay concerns over any potential impact on the ongoing FTA negotiations with the EU.

"I informed the EU that the prime minister wants the FTA to be finalised by the end of this year," he said.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, said the FTA talks with the EU are under way, with the next round to be hosted by the EU between March 31 and April 4. There are no signs of any delay, she added.