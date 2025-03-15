Bangkok named world's 2nd best city for food

Bangkok ranks second, following New Orleans in the US, in Time Out magazine's list of the World's 20 Best Cities of 2025, climbing from sixth place last year.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan announced the ranking yesterday, highlighting that Bangkok's rise is largely due to the exceptional palatability of its food and easy accessibility.

The survey found that the city's food scene offers high-quality meals that are quick and convenient, from street-side vendors serving dishes in minutes to food delivery services that allow everyone to enjoy their favourite food anywhere.

According to the survey, Bangkok is renowned for its vibrant street food culture and stands out as a culinary hub rather than a destination for fine dining. Yaowarat (Chinatown) remains the city's top gastronomic destination, known for its famous dishes like guay jab (rolled noodle soup with pork), late-night rice porridge and wok-toasted chestnuts, along with all-night cocktail bars, the survey found.

Banthat Thong Road, once a quiet neighbourhood, has transformed into a bustling food hotspot, recently ranked the world's 14th best street by Time Out. The survey suggests that if more mid-level restaurants offer creative yet affordable dishes, the city will become even more attractive to international foodies.