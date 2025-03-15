BMA releases its renovation roadmap

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had mapped out its plans to revamp 62 roads and pavements in all of the capital's districts this year.

The project, named "Nice roads in 50 districts", aims to provide city dwellers with commuter-friendly, clean, safe and orderly roads and walkways, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said yesterday.

In its delivery, the project aims to improve three aspects of the roads and walkways, said Mr Aekvarunyoo, including the physical aspect of the former including resurfacing to prevent flooding caused by heavy rain.

Walkways must follow the universal design standard to ensure they are equally accessible and comfortable for users of all abilities and ages. They must be properly lit and supported by functional CCTV cameras and traffic lights, he said.

The other two areas include renovations of the function and the environment of the roads and walkways including the removal of food stalls and motorbike taxis from walkways, as well as efforts to monitor if wastewater is released from buildings.

There are also plans to plant more trees, both on traffic islands and walkways, and to set up a better trash management system, Mr Aekvarunyoo said.

He said the renovation project covers 62 routes and hundreds of kilometres across all districts.

Upon completion, Bangkok will be cleaner and more liveable, the spokesperson claimed. More green space will help alleviate pollution and ease temperatures while supporting people's health, he said.

"Beautiful roads will attract more city walkers while encouraging people to spend time outdoors, which will help tourism and the local economy," he noted.

"The BMA would like to thank everyone for their cooperation, both by keeping the roads clean and by sharing images of beautiful roads and traffic islands [in many districts]," he added.

"This shows Bangkok is changing for the better with everyone's help."