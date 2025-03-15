PM paves way for royal visit to Bhutan

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hands with Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand Kinzang Dorji at Government House on Friday before their discussion about preparations for an upcoming state visit to Bhutan by Their Majesties the King and Queen. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met the Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming state visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen to Bhutan.

This will be the first state visit by Their Majesties following an invitation by His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan.

Ms Paetongtarn met with His Excellency Kinzang Dorji, the Bhutanese Ambassador to Thailand. Also present at the meeting were Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and the prime minister's secretary-general, Prommin Lertsuridej.

The visit to Bhutan will be the first state visit of King Rama X's reign, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan, and will boost diplomatic ties between the two nations, as well as boost cultural exchanges.

The prime minister said the Thai government was ready to provide full support and that agencies from both countries would coordinate to ensure the royal visit goes smoothly.

The Bhutanese ambassador said Thailand was a key trading partner and that the country remained a top destination for Bhutanese seeking medical treatment, education and tourism.

Ms Sasikarn said economic cooperation was also discussed, focusing on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, adding that a recent fourth round of negotiations for for a deal was hailed a success.

The Thailand-Bhutan FTA is expected to be signed during the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) Summit in Thailand next month, which the Bhutanese prime minister is also scheduled to attend.

Another focal point of the discussion was Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The Bhutanese ambassador said he believed the new smart city had the potential to be a new economic hub for the country as it provides a natural link between South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand was interested in investment opportunities in the GMC in areas where Thailand has expertise and would be willing to learn more about its related regulations and policies in the future.