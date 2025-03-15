14 people injured in bus crash

Phetchaburi : At least 14 people were injured when their bus struck a public water pipe and power pole in this Central Plains province early yesterday morning.

The Sawang Sanphet Rescue Unit said the incident occurred on the Bangkok-bound side of Phetkasem Road at 4am, when the bus travelling from Ranong province left the road and crashed in Khao Yoi district, local police said.

All the injured passengers, including several foreigners, were taken to Khao Yoi Hospital.

Pol Lt Gen Naiyawat Phadermchit, commander of Provincial Police Region 7, said the interprovincial bus had 36 passengers on board, including 12 Myanmar citizens. The vehicle had departed from Ranong the previous night for the capital, according to Siam Focus Time, an online news outlet.

Twelve of the other foreigners were from Germany, France and the United States, he added.