Cooler temps on their way

Listen to this article

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for tomorrow through Thursday, forecasting an unseasonal drop in temperatures and stormy conditions.

Deputy TMD Director-General Natthawut Daendee said upper Thailand will experience unstable weather, including thunderstorms, hail and possible lightning strikes.

Following these conditions, temperatures in the northeastern provinces will drop by 5-8 degrees Celsius, while other regions will see decreases of 2-4C.

The Bangkok region is forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of its area, with temperatures dropping to as low as 26C between tomorrow and Thursday.

While the main cause of this phenomenon is a cold air mass from China, an indirect influence comes from the polar vortex, which can expand from the North Pole to warmer regions.

In the South, easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to result in thunderstorms over the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces and the Andaman Sea.

Thailand has seen temperature drops during the summer before, most notably in 2011, 2016 and 2022.