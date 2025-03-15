Anti-graft body reviewing senators' complaints against justice minister

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has yet to decide whether to launch a full investigation of Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam over allegations they abused their authority.

NACC Secretary-General Sarote Phuengramphan said yesterday that the commission had only reviewed a complaint filed by a group of senators accusing the two of authority misconduct concerning a Senate election collusion case last year.

Mr Sarote said the NACC will conduct a preliminary investigation of the allegations, but it has yet to decide whether to launch a formal investigation.

On Wednesday, 81 senators petitioned the NACC, calling for an investigation into what they believe to be malfeasance committed by the justice minister and DSI director-general.

The senators claim that the DSI's board of special cases' decision on March 6 to investigate money-laundering allegations related to last year's multi-level Senate polls did not comply with the law.

The group, led by Sen Chatwat Saengpetch, accused the DSI of taking the case and looking to summon about 140 senators for questioning without the authority to do so.

They insisted that poll-related investigations fall within the Election Commission's jurisdiction.