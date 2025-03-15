Tip-off leads to large drugs bust

Phrae: Police this week arrested two men and seized a large amount of drugs, including nearly 450,000 speed pills, 50 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 19kg of ketamine.

The arrests and drug seizures were announced yesterday at a press conference led by Phrae Governor Somchai Lertprasitthipan and Pol Maj Gen Pongdej Khamjaisu, chief of Phrae police.

The suspects were identified as Thitipan Khongkhlaew, 43, from Chai Nat, and Anurut Khaethap, 39, from Samut Sakhon.

The arrests, in two separate locations, resulted from a tip-off about a drug smuggling operation from Chiang Rai to inner provinces.

Mr Thitipan was found transporting the drugs hidden among coconuts on Wednesday. He sped away when police at a checkpoint in Phrae's Den Chai District signalled him to stop for a search. A chase followed and ended when his car veered off the road.

He provided information leading to the arrest of Mr Anurut.