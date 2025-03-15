Mild tremor recorded in Gulf

environment: A mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Gulf of Thailand early yesterday morning, about 45 kilometres northeast of Chumphon's Muang district.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department, the quake struck at 1.10am at a depth of 1km under the sea. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

This followed a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday, which struck about 49km east of Muang district. The tremor was caused by a shift in the Ranong Fault.

Last Saturday, a 2.4-magnitude earthquake was also reported about 50km east of Chumphon's Muang district.