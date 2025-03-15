Get migrants work permits, employers told

Alert on migrant work permits

labour: The government is urging employers to obtain work permits for migrant workers who are registered but who lack proper documents by March 30, warning that failure to do so will result in the workers losing their legal status and facing deportation.

Deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang said employers who submitted their lists of workers to the Department of Labour via its website must complete the work permit application process by the deadline.

Employers must submit health certificates, health insurance proof, social security documents, and a 1,000-baht fee.

If the deadline is missed, the workers will be classified as illegal and subject to fines from 5,000 to 50,000 baht. They will then be deported and banned from employment for two years.

Employers continuing to employ undocumented workers will face fines from 10,000 -100,000 baht per worker and be banned from hiring migrant workers for three years.

Biometric data will be collected after the application process is complete, and the workers will be allowed to stay and work until March 31, 2026.