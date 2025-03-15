Thai officials face US visa curbs over Uyghur deportations

Listen to this article

Detention vans with their windows covered leave the immigration detention centre on Soi Suan Phlu in Bangkok early on the morning of Feb 27. It was later learned that they were carrying 40 Uyghur men who were put on a plane to China. (Photo: Kannavee Suebsang Facebook Account)

The United States has restricted visas to current and former Thai officials involved in the return of 40 Uyghurs to China last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.

The visa curbs are part of a new US policy to combat China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, the secretary of state said in a statement.

Members of the Chinese minority group are subject to torture and enforced disappearances and the new visa restriction policy will apply to any government officials who deport Uyghurs back to the Asian country, Mr Rubio said.

“In light of China’s longstanding acts of genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs, we call on governments around the world not to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China,” he said.

The US did not identify the Thai officials who will face visa restrictions. It said certain family members of the targeted individuals might also be subject to the measures.

Thailand earlier this month defended the Feb 27 deportation, saying it was the “best solution” to avoid a backlash from Beijing. The country has sought to deepen ties with China, a key source of foreign investment, to boost its lacklustre economy.

China has been repeatedly accused by the US and other nations of abuses against the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority that lives in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Beijing has come under international pressure for subjecting them to forced labour in detention centres and transfer programmes that remove them from their homes in rural areas to work in factories in urban areas. China has denied the accusations.

The announcement in Washington followed a resolution by the European Parliament on Thursday condemning Thailand over the deportation. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended the move, saying it had received assurances from Beijing that the Uyghurs were safe.