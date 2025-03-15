Two Indians arrested for alleged assault of German tourist after Full Moon Party

Listen to this article

Forensic police examine the scene at Haad Rin beach following the alleged assault of a German tourist during the Full Moon Party. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Two Indian men were arrested on Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old German woman following the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, said that the suspects, identified only as 47-year-old Vijay and 40-year-old Rahul, were apprehended at a bungalow on the tourist island following a complaint made by the woman to local police.

The woman reported that the incident took place around 5.40am on Thursday near Haad Rin beach, the venue of the Full Moon Party.

Police collected evidence at the scene, reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and interviewed witnesses.

One of the witnesses, however, reported conflicting accounts, saying they observed the woman engaging in consensual sex with a white male tourist on the rocks shortly before the alleged assault. The witness claimed the same woman returned with the two Indian men, raising questions about the nature of the encounter.

During questioning, both Indian suspects denied the allegations, claiming they were unsure and could not remember the events.

The German woman told police that she had consumed a lot of alcohol the night of the incident and was feeling intoxicated. She added that the area where the incident occurred was very dark, making her uncertain about the identity of the two men.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong said that investigators were confident in their findings, as no other suspects were captured on camera leaving the scene. DNA samples from the men have been sent for testing, he said.