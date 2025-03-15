Nigerian man held for motorbike theft in Chumphon

Listen to this article

Police question Nigerian national Motasem Al Manaseer at the Chaiya police station in Chumphon about a motorcycle theft on Saturday. (Photo: Ranong tourist police)

A Nigerian man who went on rampage in front of a convenience store in Muang district of Chumphon on Saturday morning turned out to be wanted for motorcycle theft in a nearby district, police said.

Tourist police went to the Home Fresh store in tambon Na Thung after being alerted that a foreign tourist was causing chaos and destroying property in front of the store, said Pol Lt Col Wachirapisak Na Songkhla, a tourist police inspector.

The officers found that the tourist, identified later as Motasem Al Manaseer, 26, gave conflicting statements. They then alerted local police to help calm him down and bring him to a hospital to observe his condition.

Shortly afterward, police from nearby Chaiya district asked their counterparts in Muang district to help arrest a foreigner who had stolen a motorcycle. The description of the thief matched that of Mr Al Manaseer.

The Nigerian man was subsequently arrested and the stolen bike seized. The arresting team also found 16 other stolen items found hidden in the motorcycle. He was handed over to the Chaiya police station for legal action.