Another young vaper admitted to hospital

Chiang Mai public health officials say many illegal e-cigarette vendors have been shut down

E-cigarette liquid bottles of various flavours are seized by the Customs Department. (Photo: Customs Department)

A young woman who had been vaping from Grade 4 to 8 is currently being treated for severe pneumonia at a hospital in Chiang Mai, the provincial public health office said on Saturday.

The case of EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury) was reported by Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital. It is the latest in a growing number of cases across Thailand involving teens suffering from the effects of long-term e-cigarette use.

The Chiang Mai public health office said it recently surveyed 163,359 teenagers and found that 1,884 admitted to using e-cigarettes.

It said that stricter enforcement of government regulations on e-cigarettes have led to the closure of dozens of illegal vendors in the northern province.

In Buri Ram province last month, the Tambon Don Mun Administrative Organisation reported multiple cases of schoolchildren with respiratory issues due to e-cigarette use and drinking kratom tea.

Four students — two in Grades 5 and 6 and one in Grade 2 — exhibited symptoms, including chest tightness and difficulty breathing, after using e-cigarettes and drinking kratom for over a year.

Officials have urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and educate them about the dangers of such substances.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday posted a message on X, saying authorities need to get tough on online channels to crack down on e-cigarettes.