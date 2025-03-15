Record drug haul in Songkhla worth B117 million

Two suspects arrested with 200kg of heroin and 2.7 million speed pills, boss still at large

Packs of speed pills and heroin, with a combined worth of 117 million baht, are displayed in Hat Yai on Saturday, after what is believed to be the largest-ever drug haul in Songkhla province. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - Authorities have seized about 200 kilogrammes of heroin and 2.7 million speed pills with a combined worth of more than 117 million baht and arrested two suspected drug couriers in the largest-ever drug haul in this southern province.

A combined team of police, soldiers and local officials apprehended Sayompu Tiboon, 34, of Hat Yai, and Wiroj Thongdee, 24, a native of Chiang Rai, on Thursday, a media briefing was told on Saturday.

Seized from them were 596 bars of heroin, weighing 208.6kg and worth about 89.4 million baht, and 2.7 million speed pills worth 28 million baht, for a total of of 117.4 million baht, in Thung Tamsao of Hat Yai district, said Pol Lt Gen Nitinai Langyanai, commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau.

Four mobile phones, a Toyota Altis with Songkhla licence plates, and a motorcycle were also seized.

Mr Sayompu was arrested at a makeshift shelter at a rubber plantation in Tha Morchai village Moo 8 of Hat Yai district at 9pm on March 13, said Pol Lt Gen Nitinai.

Large quantities of heroin and speed pills were found in sacks of animal feed inside the shelters, which were used for storage pending delivery to other drug dealers.

One of the two suspects is asked to point at sacks containing speed pills and heroin during a raid on a makeshift shelter in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Thursday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

During questioning, Sayompu claimed the drugs belonged to another man, identified only as Boss or known as Tom.

While the questioning was taking place, Sayompu received a call via the Line chat app from Wiroj, who asked whether three sacks of drugs he had ordered were ready for delivery. Shortly afterward, Wiroj drove up and parked in front of the shelter. As he was carrying the drugs to his car, police hiding nearby arrested him.

Sayompu told the arresting team that he had been hired by “Boss” and paid 2,000 to 3,000 baht each time to store drugs inside his shelter.

Wiroj said he had been hired to deliver drugs to a dealer in Pattani for 40,000 baht per delivery. The two suspects were held in police custody for legal action.