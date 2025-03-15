Savannakhet pitches ‘pilgrimages’ to Thais

Temples on both sides of the Mekong have a lot in common

Residents and tourists worship Phra That Phon at Wat Phra That Phon in Savannakhet in Laos. Thais are invited to visit the temple. (Photo: Mongkol Bangprapa)

Savannakhet province in Laos is touting pilgrimage tourism targeting Thai travellers who want to pay respects to the three Buddha relics in both countries.

Savannakhet is easily accessible from Thailand via the Friendship Bridge in Mukdahan province.

Manisakhone Thammavongxay, head of the Lao Tourism Promotion Department, said Savannakhet is home to some key religious sites connecting both countries.

The sites include Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom in Thailand; Phra That Sikhotabong in Khammouane in Laos; and Phra That Ing Hang in Savannakhet. All contain Buddha relics, sacred objects that are highly revered in Buddhism.

“These sites were built during the reign of King Nanthasen of Sri Khotraboon and were influenced by the Khmer architectural styles,” said Ms Manisakhone. During the Thai-Lao Songkran New Year Festival, Lao and Thai locals alike hold grand temple fairs and merit-making ceremonies.

Col Lamkhoun Vorlavong, head of the provincial Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, said Savannakhet is currently being developed as a tourism destination, with a focus on cultural preservation and infrastructure improvements.

This includes expanding transport networks, upgrading accommodation and promoting festivals to attract more visitors.

Tourism in Savannakhet has been growing at as good pace. Tourists from Thailand, Vietnam and neighbouring countries made up most of the 3 million visitors last year, bringing in revenue to local communities and businesses, he said.

Other tourist destinations include Savannakhet Museum, Old Town Savannakhet, and the Mekong riverside, backed up by local handicrafts and dishes, and annual festivities, said Col Lamkhoun.

A religious site in Savannakhet, Phra That Phon, is expected to be given National Heritage status in coming years and draw more tourists to the province, he said. A recent press tour to Savannakhet was organised by the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The Lao government earlier held a press tour to promote adventure-style tourism in Khammouane province.

Patt Padhamachit, the Thai Consul General in Savannakhet, said Khammouane and Savannakhet also present investment and development opportunities, especially via concessions given by the Lao government.

He said that Laos hoped to promote tourism by connecting routes in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam through shared borders and developing transport networks.