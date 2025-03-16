Govt refutes US Uyghur criticism

Listen to this article

Chatchai Bangchuad (4th from left), secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), meets families of some of the 40 repatriated Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang on March 1. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The Thai government reiterated its defence of last month's repatriation of 40 Uyghurs back to China, saying the action was in full compliance with humanitarian principles.

In response to the US' visa sanctions announced on Friday against officials from Thailand for their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China last month, the Thai government issued an official reply on Saturday.

The Thai statement reiterated that assurances had been given by the Chinese government that it would honour all commitments made regarding the safety of all Uyghurs deported back to China.

The government also committed following up on the Uyghurs' well-being, as it has promised to do on several occasions after concerns were expressed about the plight of those repatriated.

And, as it has been doing for more than half a century, Thailand would continue offering humanitarian shelter to refugees entering the country, it said.

The remarks also reiterated the government's desire to maintain the traditionally strong ties between the countries and continue to enjoy those benefits on both the bilateral and regional levels.

However, visa restrictions will remain for those current and former Thai officials responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on Feb 27, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

While the US has imposed sanctions in the past on Thailand, including by suspending military aid after military coups, and has also targeted Thai individuals and companies for violating sanctions on third countries, Murray Hiebert, a regional expert with the Southeast Asia programme at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said he could not recall sanctions on Thai government officials happening in the past.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut called on the government to adhere to international standards on human rights.

"Thailand must maintain human rights principle when making any decisions," he said, referring to the US and China. Sound decisions will help save Thailand from any criticism or punitive actions from either side," he said.

Mr Natthaphong, however, declined to comment when asked about the speculation Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai could be among the Thai officials who may face visa sanctions by the US.

They have yet to comment on whether they are affected.

The US' visa sanctions followed the European Parliament's resolution on Thursday condemning Thailand over the deportation of Uyghurs to China and issues related to its lese-majeste law.

In reply, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested the government invite the EU ambassador to Thailand to a decision to improve understanding on the Uyghur matter.

The government has previously said it was preparing a trip to China to visit and see for itself how the Uyghurs are treated.

Mr Natthaphong argued that for any trip to take place, Thai government officials must be allowed to move freely and be accompanied by impartial third-party observers.

Panitan Wattanayagorn, an international relations scholar, called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ask China to confirm location of the 40 Uyghurs deported last month and share it with both European Parliament and the US for their peace of mind.