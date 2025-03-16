Biodiesel brand a low-carbon boost

Listen to this article

Future is now: A new premium-grade biodiesel to boost low carbon transport. (Photo: National Science and Technology Development Agency)

Thailand and Japan will co-launch a new premium-grade biodiesel to boost low carbon transport.

Thailand's National Energy Technology Center (ENTEC) and Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) have launched H-Fame, a premium biodiesel which reduces the rate of engine wear and is suitable for trucks.

H-Fame biodiesel was developed in 2017 with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The product has been tested extensively and now ready for mass production, said Sumittra Charojrochkul, ENTEC executive director.

The pure H-Fame's efficiency is comparable to B7, a type of common fuel, and emits less particulate matter.

The tests were conducted across various types of trucks including a four-wheel truck over a distance of 10,000km, a large truck, and a forklift truck, she said.

When mass-produced, the cost of an H-Fame could drop as low as 1 baht per litre, while its rate of greenhouse gas emissions is 47% lower than usual, said Yuji Yoshimura, a senior adviser at ENTEC.

"The H-Fame premium biodiesel is a new option with high efficiency in reducing carbon emissions for the transport sector," said Nuwong Chollacoop, chief of the ENTEC's Low Carbon Energy Research Group.

H-Fame aims to help firms comply with the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) while helping Thailand achieve its carbon neutrality target by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.