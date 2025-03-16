Anutin issues summer storm warning for Thailand

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed provincial governors to stay on high alert and provide help to residents affected by summer storms.

Traisuree Traisaranakul, a spokeswoman for the minister, said the order follows a report from the national disaster prevention and mitigation command which shows summer storms hit various regions between March and May every year.

Between 2022 and 2024, 44 people were killed and over 217,000 houses were damaged due to such storms, she said. She said authorities have been instructed to closely monitor weather forecasts, issue timely alerts and safety precautions, and inspect vulnerable structures that could be toppled by strong winds.

Emergency response teams and equipment must be on standby to provide swift assistance to those affected, she said.