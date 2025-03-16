SRT leases more land

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has issued land lease contracts to six more communities covering 275 households as part of the government’s policy to expand housing access for low-income earners.

The agreements cover communities in Songkhla’s Hat Yai and Muang districts, Udon Thani’s Muang district, Si Sa Ket’s Muang district and Bangkok’s Bangkok Noi district.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, who presided over the handover on Friday, said the scheme is part of efforts to improve land management and promote access to housing.

He also thanked agencies including the Community Organisation Development Institute and SRT Asset Co Ltd, a business arm of the SRT, for their cooperation in solving land issues for low-income earners affected by the rail development projects.

Earlier this month, the SRT also granted land leases to two communities in Bangkok’s Taling Chan and Bang Khae districts, benefiting 255 households.