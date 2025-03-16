Curbs on illegal goods expand

Officials have intensified a crackdown on illegal goods and foreign-owned proxy businesses with damages estimated at 16 billion baht, said deputy government spokesman Sasikarn Watthanachan.

The crackdown is supervised by two sub-committees created to ensure fair competition. Legal action has been taken against 24,626 cases of illegal goods, with damages exceeding 1.25 billion baht.

Authorities also collected about 1.5 billion baht in value-added tax (VAT) from imported products priced below 1,500 baht, she said, adding the efforts also led to an 8% reduction in e-commerce imports, averaging a monthly decline of 3.64 billion baht.

She said officials would increase inspection of imported goods and monitor products sold online and other platforms to ensure they are in compliance with safety and quality standards.

As for nominee businesses, legal action was taken against 851 proxy businesses with damages estimated at 15.12 billion baht. Authorities would conduct stricter checks on shareholder documents and company operations and tighten controls of businesses restricted to foreign nationals, said Ms Sasikarn.