Summer storms, hail, lower temperatures predicted

A summer storm ripped the roof of a house in Nakhon Sawan last Thursday. This central plain province may face more summer storms this week. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

The Meteorological Department expects summer storms and hailstorms in most regions at the beginning of this week and lower temperatures afterwards.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, director-general of the department, said on Sunday that there would be summer storms and hailstorms in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plain, the East and the upper South on Sunday and Monday because cold weather from China had arrived in the regions where the air was hot.

On Sunday, there may be summer storms and hail in:

the northern provinces of Nan, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit;

the northeastern provinces of Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon;

the Central Plain provinces of Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri and Greater Bangkok; and

the eastern provinces of Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Trat.

On Monday, summer storms will be likely in

the northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Phrae, Sukhothai and Tak;

the central plain provinces of Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani;

the eastern provinces of Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat; and

the upper southern provinces of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Ms Sukanyanee said that from Tuesday to Thursday temperatures would drop by five to eight degrees Celsius in the Northeast and two to four degrees in other regions.

At the same time, easterly and southeasterly winds would be stronger over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. Consequently, rains would increase and there would be heavy downpours in some areas in the South, she said.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be two to three metres high and possibly higher in the areas of heavy rains. Waves will be one to two metres high and more than two metres high in areas of heavy rains in the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea during the same period.

Small boats should be kept ashore in the lower Gulf of Thailand and avoid the Andaman Sea far from the shore during the period, Ms Sukanyanee said.