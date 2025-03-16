Indian men formally charged with raping German woman on Phangan

One suspect has confessed; the other denies the charge

Koh Phangan police and officers from Police Forensic Science Center 8 inspect the scene on Haad Rin where a 24-year-old German tourist was sexually assaulted early Friday morning. (Photo: Koh Phangan police station)

SURAT THANIT: Two Indian men have been formally charged with raping a 24-year-old German woman the morning after a Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan of this southern province.

The incident occurred in the boulders area of Haad Rin beach at 4.50am on Friday. The woman filed a police complaint saying she was uncertain about the identity of the suspects because she had consumed a lot of alcohol the night of the incident.

Following investigations, police arrested two suspects — Vijay Dadasaheb, 47, and Rahul Balasaheb, 40 — on Saturday night.

Mr Dadasaheb confessed to the charge, but Mr Balasaheb denied it.

The latter claimed he did not rape the woman after he hugged and kissed her on the cheek but the victim resisted him, Pol Col Apichart Chansamret, chief of Koh Pha Ngan police station, said on Sunday.

The two men were wanted on arrest warrants issued by Koh Samui Provincial Court on Saturday for colluding in rape by forcibly abusing a victim in a defenceless situation. The offence carries a jail term of 4-20 years and a fine of between 80,000 baht and 400,000 baht.

"Koh Phangan investigators have gathered evidence from the scene and accounts from the victim, witnesses, as well as collection of DNA samples from all people involved,” Pol Col Apichart said.

Police checked security camera footage and found no other suspects but Mr Dadasaheb and Mr Balasaheb leaving the scene early Friday morning. They were taken for questioning that evening and released later. Both men initially denied allegations and said they could not remember the events.