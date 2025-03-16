Loei locals push for cable car

Phu Kradueng is one of the most popular national parks for local tourists. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Residents of Loei province are urging the government to move forward with the long-proposed cable car project for Phu Kradueng National Park - a proposal that has attracted strong support from the local community and business groups alike.

Kunawut Budaduang, chairman of the committee campaigning for the cable car, said residents, along with the Loei Provincial Merchant Association, have put up banners across the province calling on the government to prioritise the project. He emphasised the community is united in its demand for action.

“The push for a cable car has been ongoing for many years,” Mr Kunawut said. “The idea was first explored during the tenure of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who visited Phu Kradueng National Park and was surprised Thailand, unlike Malaysia or Singapore, had not developed a cable car system to enhance tourism and accessibility.”

Mr Kunawut said the idea gained traction during the tenure of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who also expressed interest in the project and promised to explore its feasibility. However, despite continued attention from various officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, no progress has been made.

He criticised the current government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for a lack of coordination between agencies, saying responsibility for the project has been passed around without clear direction.

“Dasta [Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration] has not even been formally instructed to manage the project. We ask Ms Paetongtarn to give Dasta clear instructions so the project can move forward. It’s time for a final decision,” he said.

Local support for the cable car remains overwhelming, with Mr Kunawut claiming over 90% of residents are in favour of the development.

He called on Thaksin to revisit the park and lend his support once more to push the project over the finish line.

On the government’s side, Chuwit Mitrchob, deputy director of Dasta, said progress is being made. He said that Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has instructed Dasta’s board to accelerate efforts and that an environmental impact assessment is underway.

Additionally, a budget of 28 million baht, approved under the Srettha Thavisin administration, is under review by the Budget Bureau to fund the project’s design phase.

Once approved, the feasibility study and detailed design phase will commence, with an estimated completion time of six months.

“The minister assigned Dasta as the central coordinating agency two weeks ago,” Mr Chuwit confirmed. “With this, we are moving closer to making this project a reality, and construction is expected to begin soon.”