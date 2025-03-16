Thai govt eyes grip on massage in France

A customer enjoys a massage as part of a workshop aimed at opening new markets for Thai traditional massage and herbal products in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, at the Al Meroz Hotel in Bangkok last month. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Ministry of Labour will work with the Thai Massage Association in France to upskill spa workers, increasing their chances of securing jobs there.

Permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth held talks with Sasima Park, president of the Association Française Nuad Thai & Spa (AFNTS) at the ministry to discuss initiatives aimed at upskilling Thai workers in the sector.

He thanked the association for its role in providing employment opportunities for Thai workers.

Massage therapists in France earn competitive wages, he said, with starting salaries of 1,824 euros per month (approximately 64,000 baht), excluding tips and overtime.

“Thai traditional massage is in high demand in France, with Unesco registering it as an intangible cultural heritage item of humanity,” he said.

The Ministry of Labour, through the Department of Skill Development (DSD), would help AFNTS upskill workers and issue national skill certifications.

Thai workers seeking to improve their skills in massage and spa services can now contact the DSD for certification, which will help them secure legal jobs in France, he said.

Currently, there is no Thai Labour Office in Europe, but this may be reconsidered in the future as the number of Thai workers in France increases.

The Ministry of Labour is keen to protect Thai workers by ensuring they have access to legal employment pathways, fair wages, and benefits while preventing fraudulent job schemes abroad, he said.

Ms Sasima said demand was high for skilled Thai massage therapists in France, with over 100 positions available for Thai massage therapists and instructors.

However, she noted the high cost of importing Thai workers to France, which amounts to around 5,000 euros per person (about 184,165 baht).

Most Thai workers travel to France to work on their own, which can expose them to the risks of being tricked into working abroad.

She urged the ministry to consider sending workers to work legally through the Department of Employment to ensure the process is both lawful and secure.