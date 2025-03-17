Temple promotes natural cure for diabetes

The Ministry of Public Health is throwing support behind a pilot project to turn a temple into a community health centre and use Buddhist teachings to tackle diabetes and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Public health permanent secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said on Sunday the scheme at Wat Asomthammathayat in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district is based on community and lifestyle and promotes a belief that "diabetes can be cured by natural means".

Dr Opas said a successful fight against diabetes which is aimed at lowering the number of new patients requires collaboration from stakeholders such as hospitals, schools, families and community-based groups.

Under the pilot, 60% in at-risk groups returned to normal blood sugar levels, while 98% of patients saw a reduction in HbA1c levels.

He said the scheme is now expanding to other temples including Wat Dao Rueang and Wat Si Chomphu in Chaiyaphum and Wat Tha Prachum in Khon Kaen.

More than 20 additional temples have already expressed interest in joining the programme, he said.