Govt to visit Uyghur deportees

Officials are scheduled to depart to China tomorrow to visit the Uyghurs that the government deported in late February, in a bid to placate critics who condemned the decision to deport them after over a decade in immigration detention.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the trip is part of the agreement that was signed by the Thai and Chinese governments to enable the repatriation of the 40 Uyghurs on Feb 27.

The trip will enable the Thai government to check the condition of the Uyghur deportees, which Mr Jirayu said should address the criticism launched by countries and organisations that have expressed concerns about the group's welfare after they were deported from Thailand.

He said the government spent "several months" to verify the information presented by the Chinese government about the Uyghur deportees before it agreed to sign the deportation agreement, which Mr Jirayu stressed was signed to ensure the deportees are fairly treated.

Mr Jirayu said he will be a part of the delegation that departs for China tomorrow.

Several senior government officials will also take part in the trip, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad and Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, a deputy national police chief.

The group will also be joined by nine journalists from media outlets, he said.

The delegation leaves for China at 11.30pm tomorrow from the Royal Thai Air Force's Wing 6 in Don Muang district.

They will arrive in Kashgar around 7am the following day, said Mr Jirayu.

The delegates will visit some of the deported Uyghurs in Kashgar and meet several local Chinese officials there, he said.

On the second day of the trip, the delegation will meet the remainder of the group who live outside of the city and meet local authorities and Muslim leaders in the neighbourhood, he said.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Thailand at 1am on Friday, he said, adding that more trips will follow.

The US Department of State on Friday announced sanctions against several Thai officials for their role in deporting the Uyghurs last month.

The sanctions followed the European Parliament's resolution on Thursday condemning Thailand over the deportation of Uyghurs and issues related to its lese-majeste law.

Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, responded to these actions by insisting yesterday the repatriation was in full compliance with humanitarian principles.

"Unfortunately, countries which are supposed to be Thailand's friends had chosen to condemn us," he said. "Pointing a finger is always easy."

The truth is, he said, the 40 Uyghurs weren't forced to return to China as widely reported.

Before they were deported, they had learned from their relatives in Xinjiang that their hometowns have grown over the past years, and their living conditions have also dramatically improved, said Mr Russ.

With regards to public concerns about the Uyghurs' safety after they are deported back to China, Mr Russ said a thorough investigation and follow-ups will prove if such concerns are warranted or not.

Mr Russ also said he couldn't understand how those who criticised the government's decision to deport the Uyghurs could say that keeping them in immigration detention was the right move to make.