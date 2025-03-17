City beam collapse death toll rises to 6

Workers from the Expressway Authority of Thailand yesterday remove debris left by a collapsed beam from the new elevated Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway on Rama II Road in Chom Thong district after traffic snarl-ups. APICHART JINAKUL

A sixth person has perished in Saturday's beam collapse incident near Rama II Road, after the body of a Myanmar worker was identified yesterday.

Twenty-two-year-old Htike Wai Yan from Myanmar was identified at Taksin Hospital.

Reports said a relative was not able to locate him after the collapse.

The relative then went to the construction site, but found only his bag and mobile phone nearby, the reports said. The relative was told that Htike Wai was last seen working on the bridge.

On Saturday, a concrete beam under construction, about 200 metres from an expressway entrance, collapsed onto a expressway structure, killing six people and injuring at least 22. The earlier report of five deaths comprised three Thai and two foreign workers.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) under the Ministry of Transport said about 40% of the debris from the incident had been removed.

Exat expects to reopen the inbound lanes of Dao Khanong and Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressways within seven days. Repairs on the expressways' outbound lanes are expected to take 30 days to finish.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for a meeting with state agencies to discuss safety in the construction sector. The meeting will be held today at the Thai Khu Fah Building.

On Saturday, a worker reported hearing loud noises from the structure before it gave way while concrete was being poured to connect columns. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Assoc Prof Siriwat Chaichana, vice president of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, said that a shift of a support structure may have caused the incident.

The shift could have resulted from soil displacement, causing the framework bearing 10 tonnes of concrete to tilt and later detach, he said.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit yesterday ordered Exat to launch a probe. He said the so-called "contractor's report book", a paper that evaluates the contractors' performance, is expected to be ready next month.

Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk said the contractor has been told to suspend construction for 14 days pending the investigation.