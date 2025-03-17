Kiakkai Bridge fast-tracked to 2026

Listen to this article

A view of the Kiakkai Bridge, which is being built over the Chao Phraya River near the Kiakkai intersection in Bangkok's Dusit district. BMA aims to complete it by 2026. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is accelerating the construction of the Kiakkai Bridge over the Chao Phraya River, with the aim of completing it by 2026.

Tawatchai Napasaksri, director of the BMA's Public Works Department, provided an update on bridge projects under the responsibility of the BMA. These are part of the master plan for bridges across the Chao Phraya in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region (BMR). They include the Kiakkai Bridge project near the Kiakkai intersection in Bangkok's Dusit district.

Mr Tawatchai said the project is divided into three phases. The first involves the construction of an elevated road and a roadway on the Thon Buri side of the river. Currently, the foundation work is in progress, with completion of this phase expected in November next year. However, work is lagging behind schedule due to delays in land acquisition, preventing contractors from accessing certain areas.

The second phase focuses on building the body of the bridge and its access ramps, which is currently 33.2% complete. It is expected to be finished in December next year. A tower crane is also being installed to support the assembly of the segmental bridge and the reinforcement work on the pier head.

The third phase includes an elevated road and a roadway on the Phra Nakhon side of the Chao Phraya, which spans from the river to the Saphan Daeng intersection. This phase is awaiting the cabinet's approval for a budget allocation.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department is exploring ways to tackle traffic issues after the plans to build bridges from Chan to Charoen Nakhon and Lat Ya to Maha Phruttharam were cancelled due to feasibility issues.

The Chan–Charoen Nakhon bridge project faced various obstacles, which required the BMA to conduct an additional environmental impact assessment (EIA). Residents also opposed the plan to build it. The Lat Ya–Maha Phruttharam bridge, meanwhile, faced space constraints due to the emergence of high-rises like Taksin Hospital and public infrastructure developments, including the BTS Gold Line.

Additionally, several historical sites within a 1km radius, including Wat Thong Noppakhun, Wat Thong Thammachat and Masjid Saifee, coupled with public opposition, led to the cancellation of the project.