Govt looks to speed up Bolt registration

The Ministry of Transport has met a senior Bolt manager to speed up the registration of riders in line with Department of Land Transport (DLT) standards.

The initiative aims to ensure safe, reasonably priced services across all Bolt platforms, said Sorapong Paitoonphong, the ministry's deputy permanent secretary.

Following the meeting, Mr Sorapong outlined key resolutions, including Bolt's commitment to updating its rider registration process to align with DLT standards, particularly for vehicle requirements and the mandatory issuance of public driving licences for all riders.

The DLT also asked that Bolt expedite the registration of motorcycles and ride-hailing vehicles for existing riders who registered previously. This step is aimed at improving service compliance and maintaining safety on the road.

Mr Sorapong emphasised the importance of preventing accidents, as heavy workloads and tight deadlines may lead to riders rushing while serving customers, compromising safety.

Eirini Zefeiratou, Vice President of Global Public Policy and Legal Affairs at Bolt, said the company has already put in place regulations requiring all riders to hold public driving licences and properly register their vehicles in accordance with DLT guidelines.

She said all required documents must be uploaded into the system by the end of this month, or riders' accounts will be suspended.

Ms Zefeiratou said Bolt is committed to adhering to all legal requirements and is prepared to make any necessary changes to regulations to stay aligned with public needs. Feedback from the meeting would be used to further improve the platform and service quality.