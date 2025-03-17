One Map system aims to end disputes

Authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima are turning to the One Map system to help them address many disputes concerning overlapping land boundaries in Wang Nam Khieo and Pak Chong districts.

Nakhon Ratchasima deputy governor Kanaschon Srijaroen recently presided over the opening of an event to raise public awareness about the One Map initiative, whose goal is to determine land boundaries using a 1:4000 scale mapping system, ensuring transparency and fairness.

The event, organised by the Office of the National Land Policy Board, was attended by representatives from several government agencies, including local authorities from Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, and Chaiyaphum.

It sought to enhance public understanding of the project, particularly among affected residents, by clarifying the reasons behind the initiative, its necessity and the benefits it provides, its organisers said.

Once completed, the One Map system will help solve land disputes, thus streamlining the national land management system and increasing investor confidence, its advocates say.

Office of the National Land Policy Board deputy director, Suriyon Patcharakrukanont, said the government is aware of overlapping land issues, which lead to legal disputes and uncertainty among landowners.

The project would increase public confidence in land ownership and encourage financial institutions to provide mortgages for land buyers, and in doing so boosting investment and economic growth, he said.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, the initiative focuses on Wang Nam Khieo and Pak Chong districts, where a significant number of overlaps exist.

Authorities aim to complete the mapping for the two districts by June, with complex cases likely to be resolved in 2026 by the latest.

The plan to implement the One Map project nationwide will be presented to cabinet for approval in August.